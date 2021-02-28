Local preschool teachers work to promote early education through hands-on library

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two preschool teachers in Grosse Pointe are working hard to promote early education for children. A new program is called ECHO is meant to supply preschoolers with books and puzzles needed for learning.

“90% of the brain develops by the age of 5," Betina Davis said.

She and Cate Williams take early education very seriously. They are preschool teachers within the Grosse Pointe Public School System.

The two are behind the Early Childhood Hands-On Library and Center — ECHO for short.

To build the library — they posted on Facebook swap pages asking for children’s book donations.

“Maybe they are looking to get rid of it, so we’ve come across a great deal of books from the mom swap that parents generously donated," Williams said.

So far they’ve collected more than 1,000 books.

But it doesn’t end there — they are looking for puzzles, games and other items that can get kids learning, while having fun.

“A hands-on fine motor activity where you bring in Operation the game, then they are invested. They are interested in that skeleton, so now they using their fine motor skills to pick out little things out of the body but it’s interesting to them," they said.

Studies show that children who attend preschool are better prepared for Kindergarten.

Betina and Cate are stressing the importance of early education.

They hope after the pandemic — they can have members of the community come in and read to the children.

“Someone who works in a small business read a story and they go down the street and they go to that business, oh I recognize that person," Williams said.

The program is set to begin this Fall.

“The world is only as big as their classroom and their school and so by bringing the community in, we are bringing education out there," Williams added.

For more information, click here or follow them on Instagram @echo.leg

