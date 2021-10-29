Local sheriff's offices actively recruiting to fill positions as OT rises for law enforcement

(WXYZ) — (WXYZ) - The pandemic continues to create staffing shortages in almost all sectors, including law enforcement.

Some local sheriff's offices are actively recruiting to fill positions while some of their deputies are working overtime to keep neighborhoods safe.

The men and women who protect communities, the jails and also answer 911 calls work around the clock, some now having to work more hours than they like.

“We would like our people to be able to work their normal job and not extra if they don’t choose," said Lt. Jennifer Miles.

At times it's easier said than done due to the on-going staff shortages sheriff's offices in the metro Detroit area are experiencing.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it’s forced overtime," said Mark Hackel, county executive for Macomb County.

Hackel says it's a challenge recruiting deputies in all areas from corrections to the streets and even dispatchers.

“We are trying to be creative internally to figure out what we can do to make sure phones are answered when someone calls 911," he adds.

Lt. Miles oversees Emergency Communications and Operations in Oakland County where the phones don't stop ringing.

“Being shorthanded does add additional stress, but that’s not the stress of the job ... it’s dealing with other people's emergencies and maintaining calm and resolve," she adds.

While they may be short on staff, Lt. Miles says they're still on top of calls.

“We get officers sent in within about a minute, about 45 seconds it's already sent to a dispatcher," Miles adds.

Inside the COMTEC center in Macomb County, Hackel says there are plenty of positions.

“If you are tech savvy. If you are kid in high school, these are opportunities for good jobs at 18 years of age. They are good paying jobs," he adds.

Hackel says the county is on track to paying their dispatchers the highest in the state.

“This next contract will get us to this point," says Hackel.

Whether it's a competitive salary or an incentive, “$3,250 is a nice signing bonus," said Miles.

Both offices want to fill their openings. They are also assuring the community that they have nothing to be worried about.

“Some people might say ‘is there some kind of risk that might be involved with not being able to hire?’ I don’t believe so. It’s not at a crisis mode," said Hackel.

