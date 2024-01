(WXYZ) — If you’re looking for a place to gather and watch the big Rose Bowl matchup, Emagine Theatres has you covered.

At select locations, Emagine is selling tickets to watch the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Rose Bowl, which is happening in Pasadena, California, starts at 5 p.m. EST.

The viewing event is open to people of all ages; ticket prices are $20 a person.

To check if your local Emagine is showing the game, click here.