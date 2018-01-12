Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger's lawyer withdraws from case

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger's attorney reportedly resigned, according to court documents.

Lawyer Frank A. Cusumano, Jr. has been withdrawn from the lawsuit and "is relieved from any further obligation therein," according to the court document.

Spranger was previously given an ultimatum by a Macomb County Circuit Court judge to resolve a backlog of court documents.

She was also accused of lying about her residency when she ran for office and feuding with employees in the clerk's office.

Spranger's office also reportedly had a backlog of 3,242 unprocessed e-filing bundles of court documents, 1,632 unprocessed LEIN criminal history reports dating back to Aug. 2 and paper court filings that have been unprocessed dating back to August.