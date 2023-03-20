Macomb County launches survey for residents to help with neighborhood investments

(WXYZ) — Macomb County is on a mission to get feedback from residents on how to allocate future investments across neighborhoods.

Macomb County Action has recently launched a survey open to all Macomb County residents and those who work or frequent the county.

Responses will reportedly be incorporated into a community needs assessment this spring.

“Macomb Community Action is on the ground, every day, providing important support and services to our residents,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel in a press release. “From food and heating assistance, to education programs for young children, their work is essential and helps thousands of individuals and families every year. The results of this survey will inform our team and expand our ability to serve the community. So it’s important that we all take the time to complete it and make our voices heard.”

The survey is open through April 16. Macomb County officials say if you fill it out, you may enter a weekly drawing for a $25 gas gift card.

If you’re interested in taking the survey, click here.