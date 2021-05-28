Man, 52, shot to death while intervening in domestic dispute in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot multiple times after trying to stop a physical domestic dispute in Detroit.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Rosemont. The 52-year-old victim attempted to stop a physical argument between a man and his girlfriend.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have info on this deadly shooting, contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.