Man, 60, missing since Friday, Detroit police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help locating a 60-year-old man who has gone missing in the past. On one occasion, 60-year-old Tony Cornett was found at a local hospital.

Cornett was last seen Friday, April 16 around 8 a.m. in the 13100 block of Chandler Park Drive.

Authorities say he left home on foot and never returned.

Cornett has blue eyes and short white hair. His height and weight are unknown. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.

If you know of Cornett's whereabouts, contact Detroit police at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.