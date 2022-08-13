Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11.

“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The two men, employed by a cleaning service contractor, were working in a dock area of the plant in Orion Township when the incident occurred.

Police say, Bushi was living out of his van and has no known permanent address. He is currently being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

Through an interpreter, Bushi requested a court-appointed attorney.

Bushi’s next court appearances will be on August 23 for a probable cause conference and August 30 for a preliminary examination.