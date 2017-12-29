Man arrested for armed robbery of metro Detroit postal carrier

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man has now been charged, accused of putting a postal carrier through a terrifying armed robbery.

It happened at Evergreen and Belton Streets in Detroit in broad daylight. A neighbor pulled up and noticed something wasn’t right.

“I see the guy by the mail truck and I see the mail man with his hands up,” said the witness who did not want to be identified.

She soon realized she was witnessing an armed robbery. Investigators say the robber had a gun and demanded all the mail carrier’s valuables.

“The mailman gave him everything he had,” said the witness.

The witness says the robber then ran past her and dropped the phone he had just stolen from the mail carrier. She grabbed it and watched.

She got a good look at the suspect, saw him try to hide in bushes to change clothes and then walk towards her neighbors house where a surveillance camera captured a picture of him.

After sharing that picture, postal inspectors say a tip came in identifying the robber.



“We’re always looking for help from the community. We can’t do it alone,” said Heather Davis, a U.S. Postal Inspector.

Deron Tucker is now facing charges of assault, interruption of a federal official by threat, and obstruction of mails.