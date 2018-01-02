Man arrested in 5 Ann Arbor home invasions found hiding in bathtub

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ann Arbor police say they have arrested a man in connection to several home invasions in the downtown area over the last month. The man was found hiding in a bathtub.

According to police, the 62-year-old Michael Thomas Brooks, from Detroit, allegedly went into a home around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. The caller reported that his home alarm went off and when he checked, he found a man standing in his living room.

Officers tracked him to a second location where he attempted to get inside but failed. About three hours later, officers had a call about a suspicious persons report. The report found a man looking into windows.

When they located him, he was leaving one of the homes he allegedly broke into, and went back inside when confronted by officers.

He was later arrested hiding in a bathtub of the home.

Brooks was linked to five reported home invasions between December 27 and December 30. In two incidents, the homes were occupied while in three they were not. He allegedly took cash, jewelry and electronics.