Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 5-year-old boy in Warren

(WXYZ) — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 5-year-old boy in Warren overnight.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the 22-year-old man was taken into custody.

The hit-and-run happened in the area of Van Dyke and Stephens.

Witnesses told police they observed a black Jeep TrailHawk strike the child and continue north on Van Dyke without stopping at the scene.

Warren Police put out a BOLO with the vehicle's description and Sterling Heights Police observed the vehicle parked in a Taco Bell parking lot at 16 Mile and Van Dyke.

The driver was located at a nearby Mobil gas station and taken into custody.

Dwyer says the driver made a statement concerning the incident.