Man arrested in dragging death of woman caught on camera

3:35 PM, Feb 28, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT - A 43-year-old has been arrested in connection with a disturbing video of a man dragging a dead woman through the streets of Detroit.

The video captures a man dragging a woman from a home on Winthrop and Plymouth on Detroit’s west side.

The victim’s daughter identified her as Anetta Nelson.

She’s set up a Gofundme page.

