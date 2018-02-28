Man arrested in dragging death of woman caught on camera

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 40°
DETROIT - A 43-year-old has been arrested in connection with a disturbing video of a man dragging a dead woman through the streets of Detroit.
The video captures a man dragging a woman from a home on Winthrop and Plymouth on Detroit’s west side.
The victim’s daughter identified her as Anetta Nelson.
She’s set up a Gofundme page.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.