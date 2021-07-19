Man charged with installing hidden cameras at Shelby Twp. tanning salon pleads no contest

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man charged with installing hidden video cameras inside of a tanning salon in Shelby Tonwship has pleaded no contest and will be sentenced on Sept. 15.

Brian Maciborski is accused of installing hidden video cameras and recording both minors and adults inside of changing rooms at Chili Pepper's Tanning Salon.

In February 2020, an off-duty police officer noticed a small hole in the wall next to a speaker in one of the tanning rooms at the Van Dyke location. An investigation revealed a hidden camera in the wall.

Chili Peppers Tanning has 22 locations in Michigan. The owners have said they hired a private investigator to sweep all other locations. No other cameras were found.

