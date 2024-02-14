Man credited with inventing Pop-Tarts, grew up in Michigan, dies at 96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — William Post, the man credited with inventing Pop-Tart, has died. He was 96 years old.

Post died Saturday, Feb. 10, according to MKD Funeral Home.

Raised in southern Grand Rapids, Post served as the plant manager at Hekman Biscuit Company — which would later be renamed to the Keebler Company — at 41 years old, his obituary reads.

While often credited with Pop-Tart's creation, Post reportedly stated he put together the team that would make the dream of creating a shelf-stable pastry a reality.

MKD says Post later became the company’s senior vice president in 1967 before retiring at 56 in Glen Arbor.