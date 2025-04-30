Man dead, woman hospitalized after early morning Warren crash

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in Warren early Wednesday morning.

CHOPPER 7 CAPTURES FOOTAGE OF AFTERMATH OF WRECK

Chopper 7 captures footage of aftermath of fatal Warren crash

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Van Dyke Avenue near North Civic Center Drive.

Police tell us that the driver of a silver vehicle heading northbound lost control and entered the southbound lanes, colliding with the driver of a black Dodge Durango.

The driver of a silver car, who authorities estimate is a man between 50 and 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the Durango was hospitalized, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Warren investigators say it's unknown if alcohol, drugs or a medical emergency were factors in the crash.

The area of Van Dyke Avenue, between South Civic Center Boulevard and Kennedy Circle North, is closed to the public this morning as police investigate the crash.