Man dies after being stabbed at Southfield gas station

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after being stabbed at a Southfield gas station earlier this weekend, police tell us.

The incident happened at the BP gas station located at 22000 W. Eight Mile Rd., with police being called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night (April 12).

Police found a man who they say was stabbed in the parking lot. That man was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Investigators say that the suspect knows the victim personally, and there's no threat to the public at this time.

Police say that anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.