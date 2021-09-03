Man facing charges after 3-year-old boy dies in Roseville gun incident

(WXYZ) — Roseville police say they are continuing their investigation into the death of a 3-year-old who shot himself with a handgun while he was playing with it.

Police say the boy was playing with the handgun on September 1 at a home in the 2000 block of 12 Mile when it fired a single shot and struck him.

According to police, the boy was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have arrested 29-year-old Chase Dershem, who was reportedly dating the boy’s mother at the time of the incident. According to police, Dershem left the handgun unattended and accessible to the 3-year-old.

Dershem has been charged with one count of Homicide - Manslaugther and one count of Child Abuse - Second Degree. He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

“This is a very tragic incident that should have been avoided, if the weapon was properly secured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to child’s family, friends and the first responders that responded to this tragedy,” said the Roseville Police Department in a press release.

