Man fatally shot in drive-by in Hamtramck

Posted at 8:56 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 20:56:37-04

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck Police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred in the city on Saturday.

According to Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski, a man was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Conant and Commor.

The suspect, according to Majewski, is a black male, possibly driving a lighter-colored vehicle.

Witnesses on scene told 7 Action News they were at a nearby gas station and heard about six or seven shots, and then saw the victim on the ground.

No other details were immediately provided. Stay with 7 Action News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

