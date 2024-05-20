Man in Farmington Hills dies after being mauled by dog

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 40-year-old man died in Farmington Hills over the weekend after being mauled by a dog.

Farmington Hills Police tells us that on Saturday, May 18, they responded to a home in the 22000 block of Elmgrove Street for a report on a man injured after being attacked by a family dog.

Authorities say a family member found the man unconscious, laying on the ground in the backyard with the dog pulling at his body. When officers arrived, they found the man with significant animal bite wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.

After performing an autopsy, the Oakland County Medical Examiner ruled that the death was accidental and the cause of death was a K-9 mauling. The dog, a Pitbull mix, has been turned over to Oakland County Animal Control.

Investigators are working with his family members to see if the dog has a history of aggression and could be labeled as dangerous. Anyone with info on the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.