Man sentenced in drunk WMU crash that killed student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — The man convicted of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student was sentenced Monday.

Bailey Broderick, 19, was hit while crossing Fraternity Village Drive in November 2021. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The suspect, Hunter Hudgins, was subsequently charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence causing death and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .02–.07% while under the age of 21. He was convicted of those charges on April 21. He was found not guilty of a third charge: moving traffic violation causing death.

Hudgins was sentenced to spend between 36 months and 15 years in prison, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

