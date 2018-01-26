Man steals $400 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret at Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man reportedly stole $409.60 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret located inside Somerset Collection in Troy.

Anthony Banks, 33, was arrested inside the mall. He was found to be in possession of multiple fraudulent driver's licenses, a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent debit/credit card.

He was also found to be in possession of a tool bar and an anti-theft device that had been removed from one of the pieces of stolen merchandise.

Banks has been charged with retail fraud, first degree, and theft.