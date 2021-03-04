Menu

Man with multiple driving suspensions involved in crash that killed mom, injured young children in Detroit

Posted at 7:37 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 22:15:00-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old man with two prior convictions for driving on a suspended license, as well as current warrants, has been arrested following a crash that killed a 29-year-old woman and injured her two young children.

The deadly crash happened March 1 at 11:25 p.m. near the westbound I-96 entrance ramp from westbound Davison.

Police say the man was driving a Chevrolet Traverse when he hit a Saturn ION, with the 29-year-old mother and her 6 and 7-year-old sons inside.

The man fled the scene on foot but was later located at a local hospital. The two children were taken to Children's Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police later found that the suspect has five current suspensions and two local warrants out for his arrest. Investigators are seeking a search warrant for a blood test. The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral costs here.

