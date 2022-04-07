Watch
News

Actions

Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing

Donald Trump
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. New York's attorney general Letitia James is seeking on Thursday, April 7, to hold Trump in contempt of court for not providing documents, part of the ongoing investigation into his financial dealings. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 15:08:35-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices is continuing despite a recent shakeup in the probe's leadership.

Bragg denied Thursday that the three-year investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office's ability to bring charges.

The district attorney said he couldn't discuss details of the probe but pledged to publicly disclose findings when it's over.

New York's attorney general also asked a court Thursday to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in her ongoing civil investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!