Mayor Duggan nominates Conrad Mallett for city's next Corporation Counsel

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mayor Duggan announced he will be sending his nomination of Conrad Mallett to Detroit City Council for the city’s next Corporation Counsel. A press release from the mayor's office states that Mallett, who currently serves as a Deputy Mayor, would resign that position if confirmed by City Council in January, given the City’s Corporation Counsel represents each of the city’s elected officials.

City of Detroit

US District Court Judge Anna Diggs Taylor said in the press release that Mallett is a lifelong Detroit who started his career as a summer intern in the city’s law department.

“We are fortunate to have one of Michigan’s most respected attorneys in our administration and we could not find anyone more perfect for this position,” said Mayor Duggan. “I don’t know of another city in the United States of America that can say it’s Corporation Counsel is a former Chief Justice of their state’s Supreme Court.”

Mallett is a highly accomplished attorney, having served earlier in his career as Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. He has served as Deputy Mayor since May 2020 and during that time has shepherded many aspects of the city’s Covid response, as well as the formation of the Community Health Corps, which provides Detroiters most in need of help with intensive ongoing support and connection to a range of assistance programs.

According to the press release, Deputy Corporation Counsel Chuck Raimi is now serving as the interim Corporation Counsel until City Council confirms a new one. Raimi has been serving as the city’s Deputy Corporation Counsel for the last seven years.

