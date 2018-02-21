McDonald's to bring back Szechuan Sauce for 'Rick and Morty' fans

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:37AM EST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:37AM EST expiring February 24 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 11:16AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 21 at 11:17PM EST in effect for: Macomb
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 22 at 4:49AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:52AM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 22 at 8:19AM EST in effect for: Oakland, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw
