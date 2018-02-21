McDonald's to bring back Szechuan Sauce for 'Rick and Morty' fans

Kiran Saini
1:34 PM, Feb 21, 2018
Attention 'Rick and Morty' fans: McDonald's will be bringing back Szechuan Sauce.

The company will announce details on when and where the sauce will return on Thursday in a three-part podcast series called "The Sauce."

"We're doing more than simply bringing back the sauce. We know there were many unanswered questions and even more unbelievable stories from last year's Szechuan saga," the company said on its website.

The "saga" refers to last year's incident where the company released the sauce for a very limited release, causing fans that had been waiting for hours to go home empty-handed.

The sauce was originally released in 1998 as part of a promotion for the Disney film "Mulan," but faced massive demand after being referenced in an episode of the TV show "Rick and Morty."

 

