Meijer donating 1K turkeys to Detroit PAL for giveaway on March 11

Meijer is donating 1,000 turkeys to help Detroit families in need through a partnership with the Detroit Police Athletic League (Detroit PAL).

The giveaway is happening at Detroit PAL headquarters in Corktown at the site of old Tiger Stadium from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11.

Meijer, Detroit PAL and other community volunteers will place the turkeys directly in the vehicles.

It's part of Meijer's plan to give away $1 million in food relief to local food banks across the Midwest. An additional 1,000 turkeys are being donated to Second Ebenezer Church for parishioners in need.

“We truly appreciate Meijer and their gracious donation to help the families of Detroit PAL in these challenging times. It takes our entire community and companies like Meijer to step up and make a difference for Detroit youth. Our mission is to help youth find their greatness through athletic, academic, and leadership development programs and it’s initiatives like this that truly help our efforts," Detroit PAL Executive Director Robert Jamerson said.