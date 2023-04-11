Meijer recalls select premade salads over Listeria concerns

(WXYZ) — Certain Meijer premade salads are being voluntarily recalled because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a statement from the company.
Meijer and its supplier, Revolutions Farms, are recalling those select Fresh from Meijer premade salads. It’s reportedly part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall, including premade salads at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
According to a statement, Meijer has not yet received any reports of illness from the salad products in the recall.
Here’s the list:
UPC
Recalled Product Name
Sell By Date(s)
7-08820-30432-1
Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.)
All
7-13733-07493-3
Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.)
All
7-13733-24610-1
Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.)
All
7-13733-24611-8
Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.)
All
7-13733-24613-2
Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.)
All
7-13733-29537-6
Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.)
All
7-19283-67929-1
Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.)
All
7-19283-67930-7
Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.)
All
7-19283-67932-1
Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.)
All
7-19283-67933-8
Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.)
All
7-60236-11745-2
Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.)
All
7-60236-48832-3
Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.)
All
Customers who purchased the salads are advised to throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk.
Customers can also call 800-543-3704 from 7:00 AM – 1:00 AM (EDT) daily if they have questions regarding the recall.