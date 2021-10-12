Watch
Men's health event provided free health screenings at Ford Field

A men's health event was held at Ford Field on Saturday, October 9.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 12, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Institute of Urology partnering with local volunteers and others has once again achieved a major milestone by providing free health screenings for more than 500 men at Ford Field on Saturday.

The annual event gives people from across southeast Michigan the chance to stay aware of their health and ensure they aren’t at risk for various illnesses including cancer.

While the event had to be held virtually last year due to the COVID pandemic, this year MIU and partners are thrilled to have been able to return to hosting an in-person health fair.

