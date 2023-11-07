Metallica's James Hetfield hosting book signing in Detroit on Saturday

Metallica co-founder, vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield will be hosting a book signing this weekend in Detroit in between two shows at Ford Field.

Hetfield's book, "Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield," will be released later this month, but fans can get an early look at it and get it personally autographed.

The event is happening at Third Man Records in Midtown Detroit on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $110 and each ticket comes with one book and admits two people.

The lineup will start at 1 p.m. and the event starts at 2 p.m. The queue will begin off the side door in the green alley to the west of the building.

In the book, Hetfield will share his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveal the story and significance of each within his life and career for Metallica.

For more information on the event, visit the Third Man Records website.