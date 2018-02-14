Metro Detroit brewery uses 40 pounds of paczki for new beer

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit brewery took paczki day to a new level on Fat Tuesday by using dozens of paczki to make a new beer.

Baffin Brewing Company, in St. Clair Shores, posted a video on its Facebook page Tuesday showing them mashing 40 pounds of paczki for the beer.

According to Baffin, they collaborated with Brew Detroit in Corktown for the beer.

Baffin says the beer should be out in the next three weeks, so stay tuned to their Facebook page for more information.