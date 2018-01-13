Metro Detroit family fights for answers 8 years after mother's death

(WXYZ) - On January 12, 2010, 55-year-old JoAnn Matouk Romain disappeared.

She vanished after attending a church service in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Sadly, on a cold day in March, some fisherman made a horrifying discovery.

Her lifeless body was found in the Canadian side of the Detroit River, many miles away from metro Detroit.

Since the initial investigation, police have claimed their evidence proves JoAnn committed suicide, by drowning.

However, her loved ones and lawyers are convinced of something much more sinister.

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Grosse Pointe Farms and Grosse Pointe Woods Police Departments.

An estranged family member is named in the suit as well. Defendants are not commenting pending the litigation.

Eight years later, Michelle Romain and her attorney talk only with 7 Action News about the case and the loss of JoAnn.