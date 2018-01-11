Metro Detroit man declared winner of best beard in America

(WXYZ) - A metro Detroit man has the best beard in America, according to Wahl's Man of the Year contest.

Jason Heien, from Ypsilanti, was declared the winner on Tuesday after the nationwide contest.

To find the winner, Wahl's mobile barbershop visited the top 10 cities most facial hair friendly cities in America, where Detroit was ranked eighth, in search of what they called "the most sensational scruff."

After going through hundreds of entries, 11 men were chosen as the finalist, but Heien was picked as the best.

"Just as Detroit is in the middle of a big come back, facial hair too has grown in popularity," Heien said in a Wahl press release. "I think the city's influx of creative and hardworking people is the perfect environment for facial hair, and I'm proud to be part of it."

Because he was chosen as the next Wahl Man of the Year, Heien will take home a $1,500 grand prize and be featured in a national advertisement for Wahl.