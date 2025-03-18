Metro Detroit native Samantha LaLonde named rookie of the year at 2025 Iditarod

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit native was named the rookie of the year at the annual Iditarod race in Alaska after finishing over the weekend.

Samantha LaLonde crossed the finish line of the iconic race at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 16. LaLonde was the rookie with the best time in the race, finishing in 12 days, 14 hours, 20 minutes and 56 seconds with nine dogs in the harness.

This year was the longest Iditarod race in history at 1,128 miles. She left Fairbanks, Alaska on March 3 at 11:02 a.m., according to race data.

LaLonde graduated from Northern Michigan University with a degree in Outdoor Recreation Leadership and Management.

“My life-long love for dogs eventually led me to the racing world and here we are – rookie Iditarod!" LaLonde said in a statement.

She had been training with six-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey's kennel in preparation for her debut, officials said.