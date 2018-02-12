Metro Detroit police arrest man with 380 suspensions; 45 arrest warrants

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Talk about a bad driving record.

The Wyandotte police earlier this month arrested a man with an astounding amount of driving infractions: 380 current suspensions; 45 active warrants for his arrest and an expired license since 1999.

Police said they pulled Gerald Grant over on Biddle Street on Feb. 1 because he had a large crack in his windshield.

The 39-year-old man was unable to provide any of the requested documents such as registration, proof of insurance or a license.

He told police his license had been suspended. That was an understatement. Grant's license expired 19 years ago.

He was arrested and transported the Wyandotte Police Department.

Police said Grant's license plate was confiscated and put into a bin to be destroyed.