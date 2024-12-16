Metro Detroit under dense fog advisory for Monday morning commute

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — You may want to leave the house for work or school a little early on this Monday morning, with dense fog decreasing visibility across Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit under fog advisory for Monday morning commute

Metro Detroit, including Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, St. Clair, Midland, Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston Lenawee and Monroe Counties, is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m., with officials saying visibility is at one-quarter mile or less.

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous this morning. Police advise drivers to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.