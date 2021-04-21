Metro Detroit writer uses power of the pen to highlight mental and emotional health

(WXYZ) — Our mental and emotional health is so important to take care of. The events and traumas we experience can affect every aspect of our lives.

That is why it is so important to find the right ways to begin to heal.

When one Detroit man could not form the words to describe his pain, his pen became his voice.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces Mr. Brandon Robinson, the author of a new book called When Words Won’t From My Pen Speaks.

To learn more about him and to purchase the book, visit wordswontform.com.

