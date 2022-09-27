Metro Detroiters with Florida properties worry about Hurricane Ian

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mark Chaveuax, who lives in Lake Orion, pictured his week going a bit differently. Chaveaux, who frequents Fort Meyers, Florida to check on his investment properties, says he postponed his trip this week as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall.

The category 3 storm has already hit Cuba and is now set to roll through Florida.

"I’m just glad I’m not there right now," said Chaveaux.

Chaveaux says while he's worried about his investment properties, he's more concerned about his neighbors in Florida. He says many are seniors.

"I'm kind of worried about my neighbors who can’t get out. Some are incapacitated. Some are stubborn," said Chaveaux.

As some Floridians begin heading inland or north via car, crews from Michigan will be heading into the thick of the storm. A team of emergency responders at Richmond Lenox EMS in Macomb County loaded up their paramedic unit Tuesday morning to head to Orlando.

A representative with DTE says they've now agreed to release 250 of their linemen to help restore power after the storm hits.

"It’s almost the same as preparing for a major winter storm," said Macomb County native Nick Majkowski.

Majkowski says he's owned a home in Tampa for the last six years. He says his family already put up hurricane shutters and started preparing for the rain and inclement weather.

"We got our food supply and water supply and we’re just going to hunker down and hope for the best," said Majkowski.