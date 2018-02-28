Michigan bill aims to allow students to bring sunscreen, deodorant to class

(WXYZ) - Did you know it was illegal to send your kid to school with sunscreen in their backpack?

Technically speaking under current law, students are not allowed to bring common hygiene products such as sunscreen, deodorant and lip balm to school without a doctor’s note since they are regulated by the FDA.

Macomb County Rep. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores) introduced a bill that would overturn that rule, allowing students to bring sunscreen and other FDA-approved topicals to school.

House Bill 5379 has the support of many, including Madison Horton, a young woman who has battled with a rare form of skin cancer and came to Lansing earlier this month to testify in support of the bill.

“I’m thankful that Madison was willing to get involved and share her story to try to make our laws better for all students, as well as those who may be dealing with similar health issues,” said Hertel. “I’m also grateful that the chair of the Education Reform Committee and I were able to work together to expand the language to align policy with practice on a number of items students already often have on them. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the state Senate to pass HB 5379 and see it signed into law by the governor.”

The bill would amend the regulation to allow students to use these products without the school being held liable, as long as parents consent.