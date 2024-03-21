Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs resigns after OWI arrest

(WXYZ) — Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned after being arrested for what police say was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Here is the statement issued Thursday from Coach Sherrone Moore:

"I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately. I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter."

The Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) confirmed to WXYZ that Scruggs was arrested on March 16 around 3 a.m.

Later that day, Sherrone announced that Scruggs had been suspended indefinitely while they were reviewing the incident:

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

Scruggs was hired as Michigan's defensive line coach earlier this month. He has previously had coaching stints with the University of Wisconsin (2023), the New York Jets (2022) and the University of Cincinnati (2018-2021).