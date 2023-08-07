Watch Now
Michigan gas prices set new 2023 high, GasBuddy analysis explains why

We're talking with the GasBuddy.com guy Patrick De Haan about why Michigan's gas prices are on the rise as we approach fall.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 07, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Getting around metro Detroit is getting more expensive. Gas prices in Michigan have hit a new high for 2023.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from last week.

However, gas prices are down 28 cents since this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are also at $3.75. That's up 7 cents since last week but down 25 cents from last year.

GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 7 Action News Monday as we're in the home stretch of the summer driving season. De Haan talked about why we’re seeing a spike in prices, if he expects it to continue rising and diesel prices.

