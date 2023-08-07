Michigan gas prices set new 2023 high, GasBuddy analysis explains why

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Getting around metro Detroit is getting more expensive. Gas prices in Michigan have hit a new high for 2023.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from last week.

However, gas prices are down 28 cents since this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are also at $3.75. That's up 7 cents since last week but down 25 cents from last year.

GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 7 Action News Monday as we're in the home stretch of the summer driving season. De Haan talked about why we’re seeing a spike in prices, if he expects it to continue rising and diesel prices.

Watch the full interview with De Haan in the video player above.