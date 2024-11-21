Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra nominated by Trump to be ambassador to Canada

(WXYZ) — President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada, Trump announced on Wednesday.
Hoekstra was officially recognized as chairman by the national Republican Party in February during a clash over leadership with the state party about the removal of Kristina Karamo as the party's chair. Karamo was voted out during a meeting on Jan. 6 and did not accept the results.
Trump had endorsed Hoekstra over Karamo. Both were loyal supporters of Trump.
Hoekstra was present at many campaign events Trump held during his recent campaign.
Hoekstra served as ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term. Prior to that, he was a U.S. House representative from 1993 to 2011.
Trump released a statement about Hoekstra's nomination:
I am very pleased to announce that former Ambassador, and former Congressman, Pete Hoekstra, has been nominated as my United States Ambassador to Canada. Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan - A State we won sizably. He represented Michigan’s 2nd District in Congress for nearly 20 years, where he was also Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and was a great help to our Campaign as Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. I overhauled the disastrous NAFTA Agreement, the worst Trade Deal in the History of the United States, which was switched to the USMCA (Mexico/Canada), which no one thought could be done. We brought Trade with Mexico and Canada to a level playing field for our wonderful Farmers and Working Families. In my Second Term, Pete will help me once again put AMERICA FIRST. He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role. Thank you, Pete!