Michigan GOP Chairman Pete Hoekstra nominated by Trump to be ambassador to Canada

(WXYZ) — President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra to be the U.S. ambassador to Canada, Trump announced on Wednesday.

Hoekstra was officially recognized as chairman by the national Republican Party in February during a clash over leadership with the state party about the removal of Kristina Karamo as the party's chair. Karamo was voted out during a meeting on Jan. 6 and did not accept the results.

Trump had endorsed Hoekstra over Karamo. Both were loyal supporters of Trump.

Hoekstra was present at many campaign events Trump held during his recent campaign.

Hoekstra served as ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term. Prior to that, he was a U.S. House representative from 1993 to 2011.

Trump released a statement about Hoekstra's nomination: