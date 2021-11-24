Michigan Governor Whitmer and Ohio Governor DeWine wager on rivalry football game

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine are placing a friendly wager on the rivalry football game this weekend.

University of Michigan will take on Ohio State University at noon on Saturday.

According to a press release, the governors are wagering goodies from each state: a gift package of Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor vs an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

“This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “That’s why I’m joining Governor DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweets and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue!”