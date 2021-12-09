Watch
Michigan House OKs incentives to land major business deals

Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - A battery is lifted into place for installation in the Chevrolet Bolt EV at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant, Nov. 4, 2016, in Orion Township, Mich. Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Posted at 10:41 PM, Dec 08, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that have received initial approval.

Lawmakers aren't saying how much money they will put into the accounts to offer manufacturers and other companies and create shovel-ready industrial sites.

Proponents said Wednesday the state must stay competitive in the auto industry. They pointed to Ford and Toyota’s recently announced plans to build battery factories in southern states.

The House passed the bills 83-21 and sent them to the Senate, which is expected to consider them in the coming days.

