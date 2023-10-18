Michigan lawmakers still at odds over how to formally address war in Israel

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — It's been eleven days since the initial attack by Hamas on Israel, and Michigan state lawmakers continue to be at odds over how to formally address the crisis in the Middle East.

Wednesday, the Senate introduced and adopted a bipartisan resolution by Jewish Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, that condemns the terrorist actions by Hamas. This is the second version of this resolution; the first was introduced by Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, which was sent to the Senate Government Operations Committee.

But a week after a similar House resolution was introduced by Rep. Bill Schuette, R-Midland, it failed to be voted out of the House Government Operations Committee Wednesday.

Wednesday October 18th, about three dozen Michigan State House Republicans stood on the steps of the Capitol, urging their Democratic colleagues to take action and condemn Hamas.

During a press conference on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday morning, about three dozen House Republicans argued that denouncing such violence should not be a divisive issue.

“With my colleagues standing behind me here today, we want to say with a unified voice to Speaker Tate: do the right thing, stand with Israel and stand against terrorism,'" Schuette said.

During the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, more the 1,400 people were killed and about 200 more were kidnapped and taken into Gaza.

"October 7 was Israel's 9/11," Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lake Odessa, said. "They stood with us and our 9/11, and it's our turn to stand with them on their 9/11."

Since then, retaliation from Israel has killed at least 2,600 people and hurt close to 10,000 more, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Alabas Farhat, who is Muslim, released a statement reading in part:

"The glaring indifference the Biden administration has shown to the suffering of my people only guarantees more innocent lives will be lost in Gaza. The United States has been able to secure safe passage for American Israelis in the region, and the same must be done for Palestinian Americans."

Despite the divisive situation that sparked this resolution, Republicans say the response should not be complicated.

"It's not anti-Palestinian at all. This is America. Everyone lives here peacefully with each other with respect to everybody. So this is not anti-anybody. This is for human rights," Johnsen said.

On Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Samantha Steckloff, D-Farmington Hills, who's also Jewish and originally co-sponsored the resolution, argued that Republicans are trying to score political points. Steckloff wrote:

"Representative Bill G. Schuette reached out right away with the Israel resolution and even provided text and asked for help. I appreciate the relationship we have been able to build across the aisle and am thankful for his leadership.



"The issue is not with the representative, but with what’s taken place since. Not only have things changed but many of those who signed on have no place speaking for the Jewish people."

"I'm not Jewish. And I don't presume to speak for the Jewish people," Schuette said. "I also can't expect to know the depths of the pain that Jewish people have gone through after witnessing these attacks. But it shouldn't matter your ethnicity. It shouldn't matter your nationality to condemn the horrible acts that we saw perpetrated in Israel last week.”

Rep. Bill Schuette (R-Midland), originally introduced HR 146 on October 11th. A week later, it failed to be voted out of committee and sent to the House floor.

In an additional statement, Rep. Angela Rigas, R-Caledonia, wrote that she fully supports the resolution and urges Speaker Joe Tate to "gain control of his party radicals." Rigas wrote:

"Make no mistake, Michigan House members on both sides in the vast majority want this resolution and want to denounce these terrorists.



"But unfortunately, once again our Democratic colleagues are afraid. They're afraid of a small faction amongst their leadership who are so caught up in pro-Palestinian social rhetoric that they’re begun actively lobbying members to block any official anti-Hamas messaging.



"It would be pathetic if it wasn't so enraging. This majority party isn't a majority at all. It's a group of loosely connected bullies controlled by whoever bullies best."

There are some key differences between the two Senate and House resolutions. Both condemn Hamas, urge for the release of all hostages and acknowledge Israel's right to defend itself.

However, only the Senate resolution calls for humanitarian aid and support for those in Gaza. Plus, it "affirms the dignity of all innocent civilians impacted, Israelis and Palestinians."

The original Senate resolution did not include those calls, either.