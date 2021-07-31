Michigan man sleeping in his car robbed at gunpoint police say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, (WXYZ) — According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 43- year old male was robbed at gunpoint on the 1100 block of South Monroe Street in Monroe Township.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

The Sheriff's office says the victim was sleeping in his car when he was awakened by a man pounding on the car window. The victim exited his vehicle and was then confronted by three black males.

According to police, two of the men displayed handguns and demanded the victim's wallet.

After robbing the victim, police say the three suspects fled westbound on foot, behind the Kroger Plaza.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Deputy Sheriff Austin Graham at 240-7758 or Deputy Joshua Motylinski at 240-7523. The incident remains under investigation.