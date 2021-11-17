Michigan ranks 2nd in nation for animal collision claims, data shows

(WXYZ) — Michigan ranks second in the nation for animal collision claims, according to data released from State Farm.
The State Farm study looked at claims data from a 12-month period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During that period, Michigan drivers had more than 132,385 animal collision claims that were filed. Deer, State Farm said, accounted for most of the collisions with an estimated 103,580 auto insurance claims.
Michigan drivers reportedly have a 1 in 54 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.
Nationally, State Farm said this latest period saw a 7.2% increase in the amount paid for animal collisions compared to the previous 12-month period. The insurance company says most animal-related collisions occur in the U.S. from October to December.
State Farm recommends slowing down, using extra caution in animal crossing zones, use high beams at appropriate times from dusk to dawn, scan the road and always wear your seatbelt.
If you do collide with an animal, State Farm offers these tips:
- Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.
- Call police: If an animal is blocking traffic and could be create a threat for other drivers.
- Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings and damage.
- Stay away from the animal: A frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal.
- Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive: Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights and other hazard.
- Contact your insurance company: Quickly file your insurance claim