Michigan State Police cracking down on careless driving, speeding for Thanksgiving holiday

(WXYZ) - As drivers head out on the roads for Thanksgiving, Michigan State Police troopers will be on patrol as part of Operation C.A.R.E to encourage safe and responsible driving.

“We want everyone to make it to their Thanksgiving destination safely," said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Buckle up, put your phone down and always designate a sober driver, and if you see emergency vehicles or other workers on the side of the road, please slow down and give a lane.”

MSP says Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest holidays in Michigan for traffic crashes. In 2017, there were 11 fatalities during the holiday period. Of the 11 fatalities, two were pedestrians, three were passengers and six crashes involved alcohol.

Through Sunday, Nov. 25, troopers across the state will conduct high-visibility enforcement focused on impaired driving, seat belt use, careless driving and speeding.