Michigan State Police investigating possible hit-and-run after man dies in Detroit

Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 16:04:44-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help after a man, who was possibly hit by a vehicle, was found dead in Detroit.

Police say they found the man lying partially on the southbound Gratiot ramp to I-75 around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, there was evidence at the scene that indicated he may have been struck by a vehicle. A witness reportedly told police they saw a dark SUV in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, you can call 734.287.5000 or leave a tip on their mobile app.

