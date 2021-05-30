Michigan State Police investigating possible hit-and-run after man dies in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help after a man, who was possibly hit by a vehicle, was found dead in Detroit.

Police say they found the man lying partially on the southbound Gratiot ramp to I-75 around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Crash Investigation: On 05/30 at approximately 1:45AM, troopers were dispatched to the southbound Gratiot Ramp to I-75 Fwy, City of Detroit for a person laying in the road. When they arrived and located a male laying partially in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/YZMasVXrfk — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 30, 2021

According to police, there was evidence at the scene that indicated he may have been struck by a vehicle. A witness reportedly told police they saw a dark SUV in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, you can call 734.287.5000 or leave a tip on their mobile app.