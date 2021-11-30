Watch
Police cracking down on speeding Michigan drivers to help prevent fatal crashes

Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:26:56-05

(WXYZ) — Police will be focusing their attention on speeding drivers over the next few months as speed-related fatalities continue to increase across the state.

Crash data from the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center indicates 1,083 people died from crashes on Michigan roads in 2020, a 10 percent increase over 2019, with 985 deaths reported.

“Despite the fact there have been less miles traveled, the fatality rate rose. And crash data shows that speed may have been a factor in many of these preventable crashes,” OHSP director Michael L. Prince said.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, Michigan has seen a 22 percent reduction in traffic crashes, yet fatalities continue to rise.

So from December 1, 2021 up until February 28, 2022 police will be stepping up patrols to crack down on speeding drivers across Michigan.

According to a recent insurance industry study, approximately 112,000 speeding tickets are issued each day in Michigan State.

