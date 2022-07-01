Michigan State University to offer Adulting 101 courses throughout the summer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Michigan State University has announced that it will offer Adulting 101 courses again this summer. The courses will be available on July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.

The Adulting 101 courses are designed for high school students and young adults to help demystify the reality of being an adult. The classes focus on life skills and tools that are necessary to live independently. The sessions include Getting Organized, Home Food Preservation, Informed Renter, and Healthy U.

The summer classes will be held virtually at 1 p.m. They are expected to run for one hour.

“When I live on my own I feel like I can apply some of the things I learned with ease now that I have a better understanding,” said one participant.

Registration for the summer Adulting 101 courses can be done on Michigan State University’s website.